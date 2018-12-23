Titans' Marcus Mariota: Leaves game early, awaiting tests
Mariota (elbow) left Saturday's contest against the Redskins late in the second quarter with a stinger in his throwing elbow. He finished 10 of 13 on pass attempts for 110 yards and no touchdowns in the 25-16 victory.
Mariota was labeled as questionable to return at half, but he never came back from the locker room. Head coach Mike Vrabel said that the team is still awaiting the results of tests done by the medical staff, according to Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. Blaine Gabbert (101 yards and a touchdown) finished off Saturday's win, and would be in line to start the final game of the regular season against the Colts if Mariota's injury forces him out of action.
