Titans' Marcus Mariota: Leaves game with injury
Mariota left Saturday's game late in the second quarter and was taken to the locker room with an unidentified injury, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Late in the second quarter, Mariota was sacked by the Redskins' Jonathan Allen and appeared to come up groggy. While it's unclear exactly what Mariota might have hurt, he did land on his elbow and immediately walked off to the locker room. More information regarding the injury and the quarterback's status for the rest of the contest should be available prior to the start of the second half.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Upgrades to full participation•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Has foot injury•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Quiet performance•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Logs limited practice Friday•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Plays complementary role in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Mailbag
Need some help setting your lineup for Week 16? Dave Richard answers Fantasy players biggest...
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...