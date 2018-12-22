Titans' Marcus Mariota: Leaves game with injury

Mariota left Saturday's game late in the second quarter and was taken to the locker room with an unidentified injury, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Late in the second quarter, Mariota was sacked by the Redskins' Jonathan Allen and appeared to come up groggy. While it's unclear exactly what Mariota might have hurt, he did land on his elbow and immediately walked off to the locker room. More information regarding the injury and the quarterback's status for the rest of the contest should be available prior to the start of the second half.