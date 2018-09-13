Titans' Marcus Mariota: Limited at practice Thursday
Coach Mike Vrabel relayed that Mariota (right elbow) was limited at practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Mariota was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday and with no reported setbacks, for now we'll operate under the assumption that his limitations Thursday were maintenance-related.
