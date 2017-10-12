Titans' Marcus Mariota: Limited at practice Thursday

Mariota (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in the Titans' practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. "He did more [Thursday]," coach Mike Mularkey said of Mariota after practice. "And I think it was positive, what he did. We'll just have to see how it feels [Friday]. But he did a little bit more than (Wednesday)...He threw some balls, and did some more."

Despite not being cleared for all drills, Mariota apparently increased his activities relative to what he was able to do during the team's unofficial practice Wednesday. Mularkey noted that he wants to see Mariota do a little more over the next couple of days before declaring him good to go for the Monday night matchup with the Colts, with the quarterback's mobility the team's main concern at this point. While Mariota missed his first game of the season in the Week 5 loss to the Dolphins, veteran Matt Cassel started in his stead and completed 21 of 32 passes for 141 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions, but was sacked six times.