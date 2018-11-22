Titans' Marcus Mariota: Limited at practice
Mariota (neck) was listed as limited during Thursday's walk-through practice session, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
The QB has been dealing with some numbness in his right arm as a result of a stinger that he suffered this past Sunday against the Colts. With that in mind, coach Mike Vrabel indicated that the team should have a better handle on Mariota's status for Monday night's contest against the Texans as the week progresses. "I think that we'll see on Friday as he comes back out," Vrabel noted Thursday of the Titans' starting signal-caller. "We'll have to throw the football tomorrow; I don't think we threw the ball much today."
