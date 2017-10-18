Titans' Marcus Mariota: Limited to start practice week
Mariota (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Titans coach Mike Mularkey hinted that Mariota likely will be limited in practice this week, despite throwing for 306 yards on 32 attempts in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Colts. Mariota's mobility did seem to be impacted by the hamstring injury, as he mostly stayed in the pocket and finished with just two carries for no gain. He should be ready to Sunday in Cleveland, facing a defense that ranks last in the league in opponent passer rating (111.0).
