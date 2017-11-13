Titans' Marcus Mariota: Listed as limited participant
Mariota (ankle/shoulder) is listed as a limited participant on Monday's injury report, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone reports.
While the Titans didn't actually practice, their estimation that Mariota would've been a limited participant supports the notion that he's in in no real danger of missing Thursday's game against the Steelers. He played through a mild ankle sprain and sore shoulder in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Bengals, directing an impressive game-winning drive in the final minutes. Pittsburgh has been tough against the pass for most of the season, but the past two weeks have been a different story, with Matt Stafford throwing for 423 yards and Jacoby Brissett tossing a pair of long touchdowns.
