Titans' Marcus Mariota: Listed as questionable for Sunday night game

Mariota (neck/foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Colts after practicing in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

With Mariota still limited after suffering a stinger in Week 16, coach Mike Vrabel indicated that the team will have further discussions regarding who will start at quarterback in Sunday's win-and-in showdown against Indianapolis. "About the same as it was yesterday," Vrabel said of Mariota's practice performance Friday. "(He was) limited, and we gave him some stuff to do, and he did some stuff. So we'll kind of just keep seeing where it goes, and figure out who gives us the best chance, and how he feels. We want to make sure he can go out there and do his job at a high level." With all that in mind, Mariota is a dicey fantasy option in Week 17, given that the Titans kick off at 8:20 ET on Sunday. Considering the significance of the game, he'll no doubt do everything in his power to play, but if Mariota doesn't progress to the point needed to do so, Blaine Gabbert would start in his place.