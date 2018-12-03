Titans' Marcus Mariota: Listed on Monday injury report

Mariota (hand) is listed as a limited participant on the Monday practice report, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

The Titans didn't actually practice, but they're estimating Mariota would've been limited by an injury to his throwing hand if they had. He didn't seem to have any trouble in Sunday's 26-22 comeback win over the Jets, completing 20 of 35 passes for 282 yards, two touchdowns and an interceptions. Mariota did have issues with his throwing elbow and hand earlier this season, so it's worth keeping an eye one as the Titans continue to prepare for Thursday's game against the Jaguars.