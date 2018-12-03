Titans' Marcus Mariota: Listed on Monday injury report
Mariota (hand) is listed as a limited participant on the Monday practice report, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.
The Titans didn't actually practice, but they're estimating Mariota would've been limited by an injury to his throwing hand if they had. He didn't seem to have any trouble in Sunday's 26-22 comeback win over the Jets, completing 20 of 35 passes for 282 yards, two touchdowns and an interceptions. Mariota did have issues with his throwing elbow and hand earlier this season, so it's worth keeping an eye one as the Titans continue to prepare for Thursday's game against the Jaguars.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Surpasses 300 total yards•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Completes 19 straight in loss•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: All clear for Monday night•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Practices fully Friday, likely to start•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Limited at practice•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Labels self as day-to-day•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...