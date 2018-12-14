Titans' Marcus Mariota: Logs limited practice Friday
Mariota (abdomen) was limited at Friday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
We'll have to see how the Titans officially list Mariota for Sunday's game against the Giants, but so far there is nothing to suggest that his Week 15 status is in any danger.
