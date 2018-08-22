Titans' Marcus Mariota: Looking faster

Mariota looks faster than he did last year, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports.

Mariota spent last offseason rehabbing from a knee injury, then wore a brace over his leg for the entire season. He's now working without the brace in practice, allowing for a noticeable improvement in speed and agility. The 24-year-old figures to see extended playing time in Saturday's preseason game against Pittsburgh, after completing six of 10 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns over the first two weeks of the exhibition schedule. Mariota may even have his full complement of weapons available by Week 1, with Titans coach Mike Vrabel saying Tuesday that he expects WR Rishard Matthews (undisclosed) to begin practicing soon.