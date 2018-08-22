Titans' Marcus Mariota: Looking quicker in drills

Mariota looks noticeably faster in practices than he did last season, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Mariota spent last offseason rehabbing from a knee injury, then wore a brace over his leg for the entire season. He's now working without the brace in practice, allowing for a clear improvement in speed and agility. The 24-year-old should see extended playing time in Saturday's preseason game against Pittsburgh after completing six of 10 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns over the first two weeks of the exhibition schedule. Mariota may even have his full complement of weapons available by Week 1, with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel saying Tuesday that he expects wideout Rishard Matthews (undisclosed) to begin practicing soon.