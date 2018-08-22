Titans' Marcus Mariota: Looking quicker in drills
Mariota looks noticeably faster in practices than he did last season, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Mariota spent last offseason rehabbing from a knee injury, then wore a brace over his leg for the entire season. He's now working without the brace in practice, allowing for a clear improvement in speed and agility. The 24-year-old should see extended playing time in Saturday's preseason game against Pittsburgh after completing six of 10 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns over the first two weeks of the exhibition schedule. Mariota may even have his full complement of weapons available by Week 1, with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel saying Tuesday that he expects wideout Rishard Matthews (undisclosed) to begin practicing soon.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Plays one drive, throws touchdown•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Practices sans knee brace•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Fifth-year option getting picked up•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Stock rising with new offensive coordinator•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Played through quad issue Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Reviewing our latest 0.5 PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft, which features a starting lineup...
-
Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...