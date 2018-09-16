Titans' Marcus Mariota: Looks like backup in Week 2
Blaine Gabbert took most of the snaps during the Titans' team warmup drills prior to the game, suggesting he'll likely receive the starting nod over Mariota, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Before being left off the inactive list, Mariota appeared on the Titans' injury report with a right elbow issue, but it's the impact that injury has on his throwing hand that's the greater concern. Mariota reported a loss of feeling in his fingers and hand earlier in the week, which might make the Titans reluctant to have him air it out in Week 2, if not bar him from throwing entirely. In addition to Mariota's questionable health, the Titans are without their top three offensive tackles, providing an even greater degree of difficulty in terms of running the offense. While Mariota may still get used to some extent, it's assumed at this point that Gabbert will start and handle the bulk of the reps.
