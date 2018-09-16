Titans' Marcus Mariota: Makes very few throws in warmups
Mariota (elbow) didn't make many throws during pregame warmups Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Mariota injured his right elbow in the Titans' season-opening loss in Miami, causing him to lose feeling in his fingers and hand. He was able to practice in a limited capacity both Thursday and Friday, but as of Saturday he was still having trouble gripping a ball "normally," per Schefter. After failing to throw much Sunday morning, he seems to be trending toward a DNP, but that won't be determined until the Titans release their inactive list at approximately 11:30 AM ET. If Mariota is ruled out, Blaine Gabbert is on hand to direct the Titans offense.
