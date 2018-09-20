Titans' Marcus Mariota: Making progress
Offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur noted that Mariota looked as good in practice Thursday as he has since suffering his elbow injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Meanwhile, coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that Mariota is doing better as of Thursday and was able to do more in practice. The QB is therefore trending in the right direction, but Friday's final injury report of week should be telling with regard to Mariota's chances of starting Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
