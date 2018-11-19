Titans' Marcus Mariota: May have aggravated nerve issue

The elbow injury that resulted in Mariota's early departure in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Colts may be related to the nerve issue the quarterback dealt with earlier in the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The prior nerve problem most notably affected Mariota's ability to grip and throw the football, both of which significantly hindered his effectiveness. Though he only missed out on one start while battling the elbow injury, it's probably not a coincidence that Mariota averaged a mediocre 6.7 yards per attempt and completed only 63.6 percent of his passes through the Titans' first six games of the season before turning his performance around between Weeks 7 and 10 once he was further removed from the elbow injury. If follow-up examinations do in fact reveal that Mariota's latest setback is related to the nerve issue, there's a good chance he'll sit out at least the team's Week 12 game in Houston on Monday Night Football. That would pave the way for Blaine Gabbert to pick up his second start of the season.