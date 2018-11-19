Titans' Marcus Mariota: May have aggravated nerve issue
The elbow injury that resulted in Mariota's early departure in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Colts may be related to the nerve issue the quarterback dealt with earlier in the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The prior nerve problem most notably affected Mariota's ability to grip and throw the football, both of which significantly hindered his effectiveness. Though he only missed out on one start while battling the elbow injury, it's probably not a coincidence that Mariota averaged a mediocre 6.7 yards per attempt and completed only 63.6 percent of his passes through the Titans' first six games of the season before turning his performance around between Weeks 7 and 10 once he was further removed from the elbow injury. If follow-up examinations do in fact reveal that Mariota's latest setback is related to the nerve issue, there's a good chance he'll sit out at least the team's Week 12 game in Houston on Monday Night Football. That would pave the way for Blaine Gabbert to pick up his second start of the season.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Injury update on tap Monday•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Exits game with elbow injury•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Tosses two early scores in win•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Totals three touchdowns in win•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Sheds glove•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...