Titans' Marcus Mariota: May need procedure after season
Mariota (knee) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, but his hamstring ailment from earlier this season is still having an impact, and his fibula fracture from last year may require a clean-up procedure at the end of the campaign, according to freelance NFL reporter Paul Kuharsky.
Mariota finds himself on the injury report for Week 15 in San Francisco with a minor injury in the same left knee that he's worn a brace on ever since suffered a second MCL injury in 2015 (the first occurred in 2013 at Oregon). While it doesn't seem that any of these lingering leg injuries poses a threat to his availability, they might help to explain why Mariota has taken a clear step back in his third professional season. If he does end up having surgery on his leg/ankle, it probably won't have a major impact on his offseason preparation, assuming he's able to go under the knife in January. The Titans enter Week 15 positioned for a playoff spot, but their recent form doesn't exactly hint at a deep run.
