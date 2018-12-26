Titans' Marcus Mariota: Misses practice Wednesday
Coach Mike Vrabel hopes that Mariota (stinger) can practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Mariota did not practice Wednesday, instead undergoing treatment related to the stinger he suffered in Week 16. Mariota's status for Sunday's win-or-go-home contest against the Colts won't be clarified until later this week, but the QB noted "I'll do everything in my power to see if I can go." In Mariota's absence at practice Wednesday, Blaine Gabbert handled first-team reps.
