Titans' Marcus Mariota: Modest production in loss
Mariota completed 19 of 28 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Colts. He added 32 yards on five carries.
Who doesn't love a fat-guy touchdown? Mariota provided one to open the second quarter Sunday, finding offensive lineman David Quessenberry in the back of the end zone for a one-yard score. The good times slowed after that as Mariota ended the game with a measly 5.5 yards per attempt after an opener versus the Browns in which he made some big plays downfield. A Thursday-night showdown with the Jaguars should help determine which Mariota -- the Week 1 or Week 2 variety -- fans can expect moving forward.
