Titans' Marcus Mariota: Moving around better
Mariota (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday.
Back-to-back full practice sessions and no setbacks in his recovery from a hamstring issue ensure that Mariota is in line to play Sunday against the Browns. Moreover, as he distances himself from the injury, the Titans are hoping that the QB's mobility will be improved in his second game back. "He had a real good day," coach Mike Mularkey said of Mariota on Thursday. "He did a lot of good things, and is moving around better than he has."
