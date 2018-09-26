Titans' Marcus Mariota: Named as Week 4 starter
Coach Mike Vrabel said Mariota (elbow) will start Sunday's game against the Eagles, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Mariota ended up playing the majority of Sunday's 9-6 win over Jacksonville after Blaine Gabbert suffered a concussion in the first half. Vrabel acknowledged that Mariota still had some limitations in terms of the throws he could make during Sunday narrow victory, but the team is optimistic that won't be the case in Week 4. Vrabel said said Austin Davis will serve as the No. 2 quarterback, dropping a strong hint that Gabbert isn't expected to clear the concussion protocol before Sunday.
