Titans' Marcus Mariota: Needs testing for elbow injury

Coach Mike Vrabel said Mariota's elbow injury will require further evaluation, Erik Bacharach of the Nashville Tennessean reports.

Mariota was removed from Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Dolphins late in the third quarter, finishing with 103 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions on 16 pass attempts. Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert wasn't much better, completing 11 of 22 passes for 117 yards with no touchdowns and a pick. Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville noticed Mariota pointing to the inside of his throwing elbow while chatting with a member of the Miami coaching staff at the conclusion of Sunday's contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories