Titans' Marcus Mariota: Nets 10 points in two drives
Mariota completed 6-of-8 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown while adding a nine-yard scramble in two drives of action during Saturday's preseason Week 2 win over the Panthers.
Mariota gained 59 total yards en route to a field goal on the opening drive, including a pair of completions over 20 yards. He then took advantage of a short field following a Carolina turnover, capping a scoring drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to Delanie Walker before sitting for the rest of this exhibition.
