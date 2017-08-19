Play

Titans' Marcus Mariota: Nets 10 points in two drives

Mariota completed 6-of-8 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown while adding a nine-yard scramble in two drives of action during Saturday's preseason Week 2 win over the Panthers.

Mariota gained 59 total yards en route to a field goal on the opening drive, including a pair of completions over 20 yards. He then took advantage of a short field following a Carolina turnover, capping a scoring drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to Delanie Walker before sitting for the rest of this exhibition.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories