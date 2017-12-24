Titans' Marcus Mariota: No touchdowns in Week 16 loss

Mariota completed 22 of 39 passes for 275 yards and an interception while adding 24 yards on three scrambles in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Rams.

Mariota's first pass of the game was picked off, but he drove the offense down inside the one-yard line on the ensuing possession before ultimately settling for a field goal after a false start and a near-interception in the end zone. While the mobile quarterback moved the ball pretty well despite his lack of touchdowns in this one, a third consecutive loss to an NFC West opponent has left Tennessee in a three-way tie with the Bills and Chargers for the second AFC Wild Card spot heading into next week's home clash with the Jaguars. Given his 12:15 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season, Mariota won't be an advisable fantasy play for that matchup with the league's top pass defense.

