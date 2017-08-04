Titans' Marcus Mariota: Not hesitant to run

Mariota feels some stiffness in his leg before and after practices, but he hasn't shown any hesitation to leave the pocket or throw on the run, The Tennessean's Colton Pouncey reports.

Mariota's ability to practice without hesitation backs up last week's assertion that he trusts his surgically repaired leg, and he said he feels a little bit more comfortable with each passing day. He does need more time to warm up before practice and has been getting help from the training staff to stay loose, but that's to be expected for a key player coming off major surgery. The injury won't necessarily impact his approach in games, as the Titans have never too keen on fully taking advantage most of Mariota's running skills anyway. With DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry running the ball and the pass-catching corps suddenly boasting impressive depth, the Titans have plenty of ways to put up points without exposing their young quarterback too often.