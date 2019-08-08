Titans' Marcus Mariota: Not likely to play much, if at all Thursday
Mariota "won't play much" in Thursday's preseason opener against the Eagles, "if he plays at all," Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
In last season's preseason opener, Mariota played just one series and he's not likely to see extended duty this time around as well. Per the report, third-stringer Logan Woodside figures to see plenty of action Thursday night.
