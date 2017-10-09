Titans' Marcus Mariota: Not ruled out beyond Week 5

Titans coach Mike Mularkey disputed a report that Mariota (hamstring) will need two-to-four weeks to recover from his injury, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports. "You can listen to NFL Network or you can listen to me," Mularkey said after Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Dolphins. "When I say day to day, I tell you like it is."

Mularkey said his quarterback is still day-to-day, yet he also admitted that Mariota didn't come close to playing in Sunday's loss. Based on the early comments, this already seems to be headed for another 'questionable' designation and game-time decision for Week 6 against the Colts. It would be highly encouraging if Mariota logged a full practice by the end of the week. He was a limited participant in each Week 5 practice.