Titans' Marcus Mariota: Officially limited Thursday

Mariota (neck/foot) was officially limited at practice Thursday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Mariota missed practice Wednesday due to a stinger that he suffered in Week 16, but he returned to the field Thursday and "did some stuff," per coach Mike Vrabel, who added that the QB "didn't take the reps that he would normally take, but he took enough to feel like we can move on to (Friday) and see where we're at there." With a playoff spot at stake, Mariota has indicated that he'll do everything he can to play this weekend, but there's a decent chance that he'll end up officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest and that he'll be classified as a game-time decision for the Titans' 8:20 ET kickoff. Blaine Gabbert waits in the wings in the event that Mariota is unable to play or suffers any in-game setbacks if he does.