Titans' Marcus Mariota: On field for practice

Mariota (neck) was present for the open portion of Wednesday's practice and was seen throwing short passes to a team trainer, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Blaine Gabbert was only the Titans quarterback that threw to receivers during individual drills, but Mariota's presence on the field in any capacity can be taken as a good sign after he was diagnosed with a stinger coming out of Sunday's loss to the Colts. Since the Titans will travel to Houston to face the Texans on Monday Night Football in Week 12, Tennessee won't unveil its first practice report until Thursday. The extra day off between games should help Mariota's chances of being available this week.