Titans' Marcus Mariota: On pace for OTAs

Head coach Mike Vrabel said Mariota (neck) is on pace to be ready for OTAs in April, Erik Bacharach of the Nashville Tennessean reports.

Mariota took a seat in Tennessee's regular-season finale in order to protect a neck injury that was causing nerve issues in his throwing hand. The injury apparently wasn't severe enough to require surgery or treatment of any kind, though, so Mariota only had to rest and lay low in order to recover. It sounds like that plan has worked swimmingly thus far, and it will set Mariota up for a full offseason to lead the Titans offense in adjusting to life under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.