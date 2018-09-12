Titans' Marcus Mariota: On track for Sunday

Coach Mike Vrabel said Mariota (elbow) practiced without any setbacks Wednesday and is thus on track to start Sunday's game against the Texans, Travis Haney of The Athletic reports. "[Mariota] was able to get through and do everything," Vrabel said. "He looked OK. Barring any setbacks, Marcus is going to be good to go on Sunday."

Mariota was removed from Sunday's 27-20 loss to Miami in the third quarter after he lost feeling in some of his fingers and threw a pair of interceptions. His injured throwing elbow must be healing quickly, as it sounds like he didn't have any limitations during Wednesday's session. Blaine Gabbert will get the Week 2 start if Mariota has any setbacks before Sunday.