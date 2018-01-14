Titans' Marcus Mariota: Played through quad issue Saturday
A strained quad hampered Mariota's mobility for the bulk of the Titans' 35-14 playoff loss to the Patriots on Saturday, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports.
The QB sustained the injury on a first-quarter run Saturday and the issue clearly had an impact on his ability to scramble, as well as avoid the Patriots' pass rush. Mariota, who was sacked eight times in the contest, ended up completing 22 of 37 passes for 254 yards and two TDs, while rushing four times for 37 yards. Mariota will now have the offseason to move past his current quad injury, as well as further distance himself from the hamstring, knee and shoulder woes that he contended with earlier in the 2017 campaign.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Catches own touchdown pass in 18-point comeback•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Contributes 194 total yards in win•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: No touchdowns in Week 16 loss•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Throws two touchdowns versus 49ers•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Practices fully throughout week•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: May need procedure after season•
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...