Titans' Marcus Mariota: Played through quad issue Saturday

A strained quad hampered Mariota's mobility for the bulk of the Titans' 35-14 playoff loss to the Patriots on Saturday, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports.

The QB sustained the injury on a first-quarter run Saturday and the issue clearly had an impact on his ability to scramble, as well as avoid the Patriots' pass rush. Mariota, who was sacked eight times in the contest, ended up completing 22 of 37 passes for 254 yards and two TDs, while rushing four times for 37 yards. Mariota will now have the offseason to move past his current quad injury, as well as further distance himself from the hamstring, knee and shoulder woes that he contended with earlier in the 2017 campaign.