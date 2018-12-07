Titans' Marcus Mariota: Plays complementary role in win
Mariota completed 18 of 24 passes for 162 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Titans' 30-9 win over the Jaguars on Thursday. He also rushed four times for 13 yards.
Mariota had a front-row seat for Derrick Henry's record-setting 238-yard, four-touchdown night, a caliber of effort that also left him playing a complementary role. The 25-year-old did see his modest two-game streak of two touchdowns apiece come to an end, but he was highly efficient while completing 75.0 percent of his passes. Mariota has now connected on greater than 70.0 percent of his throws in five of his last seven contests, and he'll look to continue his solid play when Tennessee takes on the Giants in a Week 15 interconference battle.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Good to go•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Says he'll play Thursday•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Listed on Monday injury report•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Surpasses 300 total yards•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Completes 19 straight in loss•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: All clear for Monday night•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...