Titans' Marcus Mariota: Plays complementary role in win

Mariota completed 18 of 24 passes for 162 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Titans' 30-9 win over the Jaguars on Thursday. He also rushed four times for 13 yards.

Mariota had a front-row seat for Derrick Henry's record-setting 238-yard, four-touchdown night, a caliber of effort that also left him playing a complementary role. The 25-year-old did see his modest two-game streak of two touchdowns apiece come to an end, but he was highly efficient while completing 75.0 percent of his passes. Mariota has now connected on greater than 70.0 percent of his throws in five of his last seven contests, and he'll look to continue his solid play when Tennessee takes on the Giants in a Week 15 interconference battle.