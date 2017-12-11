Titans' Marcus Mariota: Plays through knee injury
Mariota played through a knee injury in Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Cardinals, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
While he didn't miss any snaps, Mariota did struggle through arguably his worst performance of the season, completing 16 of 31 passes for 159 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He added only two carries for 11 yards, though the disappointing lack of rushing production isn't exactly a new development. Head coach Mike Mularkey's post-game comments didn't give much reason to think Mariota will be in danger of missing Week 15 in San Francisco. The quarterback does figure to show up on the injury report during the upcoming week.
