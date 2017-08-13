Titans' Marcus Mariota: Plays two drives in preseason opener

Mariota completed 2-of-3 passes for 15 yards and added a six-yard scramble in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets.

The biggest takeaway from this one is that Mariota looked completely healthy after fracturing his fibula late last season, showing no hesitation about leaving the pocket against New York's fearsome pass rush. The third-year quarterback's workload should ramp up from the two drives he saw in this one as the preseason progresses.