Titans' Marcus Mariota: Plays two drives in preseason opener
Mariota completed 2-of-3 passes for 15 yards and added a six-yard scramble in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets.
The biggest takeaway from this one is that Mariota looked completely healthy after fracturing his fibula late last season, showing no hesitation about leaving the pocket against New York's fearsome pass rush. The third-year quarterback's workload should ramp up from the two drives he saw in this one as the preseason progresses.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Will start preseason opener•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Not hesitant to run•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Goes through Saturday practice•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Will work slowly into training camp•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Full go for training camp•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Full participant in drills•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...