Titans' Marcus Mariota: Plenty of yardage in loss

Mariota completed 23 of 40 passes for 304 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Titans' 20-7 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday. He also rushed six times for 34 yards and fumbled once but recovered.

The final yardage numbers were certainly encouraging from a fantasy perspective, but Mariota couldn't parlay them into any trips to the end zone. The Titans' one touchdown came on a Derrick Henry one-yard run in the fourth quarter, while the majority of Tennessee's other drives were halted and unproductive for the most part. Mariota did author a 12-play, 81-yard march late in the game, but that possession ended with a 22-yard completion to Adam Humphries as time expired. Mariota did display encouraging chemistry with the possession receiver by connecting with him on six occasions for 93 yards. Nevertheless, the Titans are now 1-2 after an encouraging start versus the Browns in the opener and will 10 days to contemplate their fate before a Week 4 interconference clash with the Falcons a week from Sunday.