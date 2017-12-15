Titans' Marcus Mariota: Practices fully throughout week

Mariota was a full participant in all of the Titans' practices this week, suggesting the minor right knee sprain he sustained last week isn't a concern heading into Sunday's game against the 49ers.

According to Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com, Mariota could require a clean-up procedure on his ankle on the same right leg during the offseason, but it appears the lower-body issues won't impact his availability for the rest of the campaign. That being said, Mariota's propensity for getting banged up seems to be taking a toll on him this season, as he's thrown a career-high 14 interceptions, while his 10 touchdown passes are well behind the 26 he tossed in 15 games in 2016. Mariota has made up for the lack of passing efficiency to some degree with five touchdowns on the ground, but with his turnover problems worsening in recent weeks, it will be difficult to trust him during the fantasy playoffs. He at least draws a favorable matchup in Week 15 against a 49ers defense that ranks 25th in the NFL in yards per game allowed.