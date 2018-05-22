Titans' Marcus Mariota: Practices sans knee brace
Mariota didn't use a knee brace during the team's OTA session Tuesday, but he has yet to make a decision whether or not he will wear it during the season, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Mariota's availability isn't in question, but wearing a brace could hinder his mobility and output on the ground during the 2018 campaign. More information on that front should surface as the regular season nears, though the issue shouldn't have a large overall impact either way.
