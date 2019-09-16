Titans' Marcus Mariota: Quad issue

Mariota (quad) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Given that the Titans played Sunday, the team didn't have a formal practice Monday, but the noted designation makes Mariota's status worth monitoring in advance of Thursday's game against the Jaguars. Mariota was sacked four times in Sunday 's 19-17 loss to the Colts, the same number of times he was taken down in Week 1's 43-13 win over the Browns.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories