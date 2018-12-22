Titans' Marcus Mariota: Questionable to return

Mariota is questionable to return to Saturday's contest with a stinger, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

There was some chatter that Mariota might be able to return following an injury late in the second quarter, but the quarterback has missed the first two possessions of the second half and is currently still undergoing tests in the locker room. Mariota previously missed time in Week 11 with a stinger and was unable to return to the game. Blaine Gabbert has been fielding snaps under center in his stead.