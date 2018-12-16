Titans' Marcus Mariota: Quiet performance

Mariota completed 12 of 20 passes for 88 yards with no interceptions and no touchdowns in Sunday's 17-0 win over the Giants. He also rushed the ball twice for 11 yards.

Mariota attempted only 20 passes, even with the Titans' holding the ball for over 35 minutes and running 67 offensive plays. Even when he did put the ball in the air, Mariota struggled to work with any efficiency as he averaged just 4.4 yards per pass attempt and his longest completion going for just 17 yards. The performance continued his up and down campaign, marking the third time he's failed to thrown for more than 100 yards and seventh game in which he's failed to record a single touchdown.