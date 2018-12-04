Titans' Marcus Mariota: Says he'll play Thursday

Though he was limited in practice Tuesday, Mariota (hand) indicated that there are no doubts about his status for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

We'll have to see if the QB ends up with an injury designation for the contest, or is removed from the Titans' Week 14 injury report altogether come Wednesday, but based on Mariota's comments, it looks safe to roll with him as usual in fantasy lineups this week.