Titans' Marcus Mariota: Scoreless in win

Mariota completed 21 of 34 passes for 203 yards and added an eight-yard run in Sunday's 12-9 overtime win over Cleveland.

It was the first time this season that Mariota did not throw or run for a touchdown and Cleveland isn't exactly the team that you'd expect to give Tennessee fits. The talented young signal-caller has done well in protecting the ball in Tennessee's run-heavy offense, but has accounted for multiple touchdowns in just two of six games. How much of that is accountable to Tennessee's scheme and how much of that is Mariota will become clearer after next week's bye, during which Mariota will get a chance to rest the hamstring he injured back in Week 4.

