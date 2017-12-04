Titans' Marcus Mariota: Scores with pass, run Sunday
Mariota completed 15 of 23 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown while rushing three times for 23 yards and another score in Sunday's 24-13 win over Houston.
Mariota made some key plays with his legs, highlighted by a nine-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. His lone passing touchdown was a 24-yarder to Delanie Walker to break a tie at 10 with three seconds left in the third quarter. Mariota has really missed top wide receiver Rishard Matthews (hamstring) over the past two weeks, throwing for a combined 334 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in that stretch.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Gets seventh win despite ugly numbers•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Four picks in Week 11 loss•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Cleared for Thursday•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Full practice Tuesday•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Listed as limited participant•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Will play through shoulder and ankle issues•
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...