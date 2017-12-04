Titans' Marcus Mariota: Scores with pass, run Sunday

Mariota completed 15 of 23 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown while rushing three times for 23 yards and another score in Sunday's 24-13 win over Houston.

Mariota made some key plays with his legs, highlighted by a nine-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. His lone passing touchdown was a 24-yarder to Delanie Walker to break a tie at 10 with three seconds left in the third quarter. Mariota has really missed top wide receiver Rishard Matthews (hamstring) over the past two weeks, throwing for a combined 334 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in that stretch.