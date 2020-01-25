Titans' Marcus Mariota: Searching for fresh start

Mariota passed for 1,203 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions across six games as the Titans' starter in 2019.

Mariota was benched after leading the team to a 2-4 record to begin the season. Though he avoided turnovers, he struggled to get the ball out in rhythm, taking 25 sacks in his short stint under center. Mariota is likely to hit the open market this offseason as his rookie contract has expired, and the team appears poised to commit to Ryan Tannehill as their starter in 2020. Though Mariota has disappointed relative to his status as the number two overall pick in the 2015 draft, he has shown flashes of promise and is still just 26 years old. He could sign with a quarterback needy team and immediately compete for a starting job.