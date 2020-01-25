Titans' Marcus Mariota: Searching for fresh start
Mariota passed for 1,203 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions across six games as the Titans' starter in 2019.
Mariota was benched after leading the team to a 2-4 record to begin the season. Though he avoided turnovers, he struggled to get the ball out in rhythm, taking 25 sacks in his short stint under center. Mariota is likely to hit the open market this offseason as his rookie contract has expired, and the team appears poised to commit to Ryan Tannehill as their starter in 2020. Though Mariota has disappointed relative to his status as the number two overall pick in the 2015 draft, he has shown flashes of promise and is still just 26 years old. He could sign with a quarterback needy team and immediately compete for a starting job.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Preview
Dave Richard checks in from the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the low down on the top...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...