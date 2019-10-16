Titans' Marcus Mariota: Sent to bench
Mariota will be replaced by Ryan Tannehill as the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
There were rumblings after Mariota was replaced by Tannehill late in Sunday's game that he could be heading for the bench, and coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that notion. Mariota played turnover-free football the first five games of the campaign, and completed 61.7 percent of passes during the Titans' 2-3 start. Things took a turn for the worst in Denver, when the former No. 2 overall pick completed just seven of 18 passes for 63 yards and two interceptions. Mariota had started 61 of 62 games for the Titans to this point in his career, but with the 25-year-old in the final year of his rookie contract, he could be looking for a new team at seasons end.
