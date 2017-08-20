Titans' Marcus Mariota: Set to play first half of third exhibition

Mariota is expected to play at least the first half of the Titans' third preseason game against the Bears, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

After attempting 11 passes through the first two games of the preseason, Mariota should at least match that total against the Bears since the third exhibition is typically regarded as a dress rehearsal for the regular season. While the signal caller could be without two of his top pass catchers in Corey Davis (hamstring) and Eric Decker (ankle), he'll still have his most trusted targets from a season ago (Rishard Matthews, Delanie Walker), not to mention explosive rookies Taywan Taylor and Jonnu Smith.