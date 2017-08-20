Titans' Marcus Mariota: Set to play first half of third exhibition
Mariota is expected to play at least the first half of the Titans' third preseason game against the Bears, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
After attempting 11 passes through the first two games of the preseason, Mariota should at least match that total against the Bears since the third exhibition is typically regarded as a dress rehearsal for the regular season. While the signal caller could be without two of his top pass catchers in Corey Davis (hamstring) and Eric Decker (ankle), he'll still have his most trusted targets from a season ago (Rishard Matthews, Delanie Walker), not to mention explosive rookies Taywan Taylor and Jonnu Smith.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Nets 10 points in two drives•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Plays two drives in preseason opener•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Will start preseason opener•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Not hesitant to run•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Goes through Saturday practice•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Will work slowly into training camp•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...