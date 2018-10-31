Titans' Marcus Mariota: Sheds glove
Mariota has regained feeling in his hand and is no longer practicing with a glove, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Mariota has been a disappointment through the first half of the season, throwing for only three touchdowns while being picked off five times. However, the improved health of his hand provides reason for optimism that his performance will improve as the season progresses. Coming off a bye week, Mariota specifically cited improved red-zone efficiency as a key to improving what has been an abysmal Titans' offense through seven games. He'll draw a tough matchup on Monday night against the Cowboys.
