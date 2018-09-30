Titans' Marcus Mariota: Shocks Philly
Mariota completed 30 of 43 passes for 344 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception during Sunday's 26-23 win over the Eagles. He added 46 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Mariota did it all on Sunday, accounting for 65.7 percent of the Titans' rushing total all while picking the Eagles apart from the pocket. He was particularly surgical during overtime, converting a fourth and 15 with a 19-yard strike to Taywan Taylor, later converting a 3rd and 19 with a 17 yard scramble followed by a 17-yard dump-off to Dion Lewis, and then capping the game off with a 10-yard loft to Corey Davis. In what was his first full game under new offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, Mariota looked like what the Titans thought they were getting when they drafted him second overall. He gets an inconsistent Bills defense on Sunday.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Healthier heading into Week 4•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Named as Week 4 starter•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Still limited by injury•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Toughs out low-scoring win•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Enters game after Gabbert suffers possible concussion•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Suits up Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....