Titans' Marcus Mariota: Shocks Philly

Mariota completed 30 of 43 passes for 344 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception during Sunday's 26-23 win over the Eagles. He added 46 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Mariota did it all on Sunday, accounting for 65.7 percent of the Titans' rushing total all while picking the Eagles apart from the pocket. He was particularly surgical during overtime, converting a fourth and 15 with a 19-yard strike to Taywan Taylor, later converting a 3rd and 19 with a 17 yard scramble followed by a 17-yard dump-off to Dion Lewis, and then capping the game off with a 10-yard loft to Corey Davis. In what was his first full game under new offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, Mariota looked like what the Titans thought they were getting when they drafted him second overall. He gets an inconsistent Bills defense on Sunday.