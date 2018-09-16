Titans' Marcus Mariota: Sits in win

Mariota (elbow) did not play on Sunday, but dressed, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The Titans offense was pretty conservative with Mariota out of the lineup on Sunday. The fact that Mariota was healthy enough to have presumably come in if backup Blaine Gabbert was injured during the game would make it seem as though he will be back sooner than later.

